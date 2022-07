Four shot Monday in what Region police call 'a terrible night in our city'

GARY — Four people were shot around the same time Monday afternoon, followed by rumors and false calls in what police say was "a terrible night in our city."

"All of these incidents were targeted incidents and do not pose an immediate danger to the general public," Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. But in their aftermath "the rumor mill and false calls were out of control."

"As stated previously, no one is driving through Gary randomly shooting at residents," Westerfield said. "We again encourage the community to wait for credible information on situations to avoid any further misunderstandings. Just to be clear, scanner pages on social media do not count as credible sources of information."

Police said they responded at 3:05 p.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Carolina Street and discovered an 18-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

"While on scene officers were advised of a second male who also had gunshot wounds from the incident," Westerfield said. "Officers then went to a residence and observed a second 18-year-old black male with gunshot wounds."

Both men are area residents.

"According to witnesses, two males drove up the block, then exited the vehicle and shot at the victims while they were standing near the curb area," Westerfield said. "The victims fled on foot as the suspects continued to fire shots at them."

Both men were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one was flown to a Chicago hospital for advanced care, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Dan Callahan at 219-881-1209 or the Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Police then responded at 3:06 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block of Grant Street and discovered a 26-year-old Gary man with gunshot wounds, Westerfield said.

"The victim was able to tell officers that he had driven to the gas station in the 2300 block of Grant Street and pulled in on the south side of the station," she said. "The victim observed two males walking in his direction, who then walked in front of his vehicle and opened fire while the victim was still in his vehicle."

"The victim drove forward then leapt from the vehicle while it was in motion trying to escape being shot again," Westerfield said. "He fled on foot and the shooters chased after him still firing and striking him with gunfire. The shooters then fled."

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Then at 3:09 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1600 block of east 7th Avenue for a male gunshot victim, Westerfield said.

A 26-year-old man told officers he had gone to the area to sell a PlayStation3 and was robbed.

"He pointed out the residence the 'suspect' had gone to and officers discovered a 36-year-old black male with gunshot wounds," Westerfield said. "The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation."

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Gary police had called on residents Monday evening to stop reporting false claims of shootings.

"There have in fact been four shootings this evening; however, the report of NINE additional gun shot victims was false," the department said on social media. "Calling in false reports only over-tasks resources that are already spread thin on actual calls and incites public panic."