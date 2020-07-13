Fourth delay in request to waive boy to adult court in Portage murder case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A fourth delay has been granted for a hearing to decide whether a 16-year-old Gary boy should be waived to adult court to face charges of joining in on the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo, of Portage.

The latest delay from Wednesday until Aug. 19 came at the request of prosecutors and the defense, who are waiting on information stemming from a mental health evaluation done on the boy.

Both sides are waiting on transcripts from interviews done with the two evaluators and documents from the evaluation, according to the request for a continuance. The attorneys said they will need time to review the information once it arrives.

A delay in the hearing was granted in April as a result of health concerns involving COVID-19. The defense had been granted a delay in February as a result of the boy being sent to a state facility to undergo the evaluation

The waiver hearing was first delayed in December as a result of the defense waiting on evidence from prosecutors.

The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court.