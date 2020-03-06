Fourth member of Gary-based heroin ring pleads guilty

Tony Petty, 53, of Gary appeared earlier this week before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit he played a minor role in a conspiracy to sell heroin out of an apartment in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

His change of plea follows admissions of guilt made in court last summer by Katrina Owens, 25; Leroy Coleman, 56; and Augustine Pike, 46, all of Gary.

No sentencing date has been set for Petty.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springman sentenced Owens to three years probation.

The judge similarly granted probation release to Leroy Coleman and Pike last year.

Lamont Coleman is awaiting trial, which was scheduled for next month but may be postponed.

Federal prosecutors allege Lamont Coleman ran the drug trafficking operation in Gary from a house and apartment building he owned in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

They allege Lamont Coleman used Owens, Leroy Coleman, Pike and Petty as drug runners who took telephone calls from customers placing orders for heroin, delivered the heroin and took payment for it.