You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fourth member of Gary-based heroin ring pleads guilty
urgent

Fourth member of Gary-based heroin ring pleads guilty

{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Tony Petty, 53, of Gary appeared earlier this week before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit he played a minor role in a conspiracy to sell heroin out of an apartment in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

His change of plea follows admissions of guilt made in court last summer by Katrina Owens, 25; Leroy Coleman, 56; and Augustine Pike, 46, all of Gary.

No sentencing date has been set for Petty.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springman sentenced Owens to three years probation.

The judge similarly granted probation release to Leroy Coleman and Pike last year.

Lamont Coleman is awaiting trial, which was scheduled for next month but may be postponed.

Federal prosecutors allege Lamont Coleman ran the drug trafficking operation in Gary from a house and apartment building he owned in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

They allege Lamont Coleman used Owens, Leroy Coleman, Pike and Petty as drug runners who took telephone calls from customers placing orders for heroin, delivered the heroin and took payment for it.

Agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating the operation in late 2017 and made controlled heroin buys over the following six months.

The agents raided Lamont Coleman’s properties Aug. 28, 2018, arrested the defendants and seized quantities of heroin, cocaine and two firearms.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts