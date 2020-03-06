Fourth member of Gary-based heroin ring pleads guilty

Tony Petty, 53, of Gary appeared earlier this week before Magistrate Judge John E. Martin to admit he played a minor role in a conspiracy to sell heroin out of an apartment in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.
His change of plea follows admissions of guilt made in court last summer by Katrina Owens, 25; Leroy Coleman, 56; and Augustine Pike, 46, all of Gary.
No sentencing date has been set for Petty.
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springman sentenced Owens to three years probation.
The judge similarly granted probation release to Leroy Coleman and Pike last year.
Lamont Coleman is awaiting trial, which was scheduled for next month but may be postponed.
Federal prosecutors allege Lamont Coleman ran the drug trafficking operation in Gary from a house and apartment building he owned in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.
They allege Lamont Coleman used Owens, Leroy Coleman, Pike and Petty as drug runners who took telephone calls from customers placing orders for heroin, delivered the heroin and took payment for it.
Agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating the operation in late 2017 and made controlled heroin buys over the following six months.
The agents raided Lamont Coleman’s properties Aug. 28, 2018, arrested the defendants and seized quantities of heroin, cocaine and two firearms.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony