Fraud stopped at Portage bank; account holder said he already lost $29,000, cops say

PORTAGE — Police say they nabbed a 25-year-old New York man at a local bank attempting to withdraw $3,500 from the account of a Texas man who reported losing $29,000 to fraud.

Portage police said they were called out shortly before 2 p.m. Friday to Chase Bank, 3275 Willowcreek Road, for a report of a man attempting to withdraw money using fraudulent identification.

The bank manager reportedly told police that the $3,500 withdrawal attempt was flagged and it was confirmed that the account holder in Texas was not in Portage.

With the assistance of a translator app, police said the accused, who was later identified as Li Caifa, first claimed to be from California and then Texas. He claimed to be in the area for business and began scrolling on his phone when asked for his date of birth.

Caifa was taken into custody on a felony count of identity deception and misdemeanor fraud. It was not until he was booked into the Porter County Jail that police located Caifa's real identification, a bank card with someone else's name and $656 in cash.

The holder of the targeted account told police that money had been stolen from his account on several occasions.