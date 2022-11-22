Fraud stopped at Portage bank; account holder said he already lost $29,000, cops say

PORTAGE — Police say they nabbed a 25-year-old New York man at a local bank attempting to withdraw $3,500 from the account of a Texas man who reported losing $29,000 to fraud.
Portage police said they were called out shortly before 2 p.m. Friday to Chase Bank, 3275 Willowcreek Road, for a report of a man attempting to withdraw money using fraudulent identification.
The bank manager reportedly told police that the $3,500 withdrawal attempt was flagged and it was confirmed that the account holder in Texas was not in Portage.
With the assistance of a translator app, police said the accused, who was later identified as Li Caifa, first claimed to be from California and then Texas. He claimed to be in the area for business and began scrolling on his phone when asked for his date of birth.
Caifa was taken into custody on a felony count of identity deception and misdemeanor fraud. It was not until he was booked into the Porter County Jail that police located Caifa's real identification, a bank card with someone else's name and $656 in cash.
The holder of the targeted account told police that money had been stolen from his account on several occasions.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Jason Wojtyska
Arrest date: Nov. 13, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204537
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Adam Moehl
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204582
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Ariel Brewer
Arrest date: Nov. 13, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2204531
Charges: OWI, felony
Steven Haut
Arrest date: Nov. 14, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204542
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Alejandro Quijano
Arrest date: Nov. 14, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2204547
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Jessenia Tribble
Arrest date: Nov. 11, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204505
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Desiree Staples
Arrest date: Nov. 12, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204521
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Gilbert Torrez
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204572
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Ryan Flannery
Arrest date: Nov. 13, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204534
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cole Schatz
Arrest date: Nov. 14, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204548
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Stephan Blush
Arrest date: Nov. 11, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204513
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jennifer Easthope
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2022 Age: 52 St John, IN Residence: Booking Number: 2204579
Charges: OWI, misdemenor
Marc Higginbotham
Arrest date: Nov. 11, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204506
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Herndon
Arrest date: Nov. 13, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204530
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Davina Toliver
Arrest date: Nov. 12, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2204523
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
Eric Hecker Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 15, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204563
Charges: OWI, felony
Roy Adkisson
Arrest date: Nov. 12, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204520
Charges: Battery, felony
Jawan Highley
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: South Holland, IN Booking Number: 2204581
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ilija Labovic
Arrest date: Nov. 11, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204511
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Swayne
Arrest date: Nov. 13, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2204529
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Lee Howard Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 12, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204517
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Mercado
Arrest date: Nov. 11, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204503
Charges: Residential entry, felony
Luke McCormick
Arrest date: Nov. 14, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204541
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Levi Krusza
Arrest date: Nov. 12, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204518
Charges: P ossession legend drug or a precursor, felony
Pedro Galarza III
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204569
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Frank Beyer
Arrest date: Nov. 13, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204532
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Amanda May
Arrest date: Nov. 16, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204580
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Ramon Bridges
Arrest date: Nov. 14, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204545
Charges: OWI, felony
Spencer Brumfield Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 15, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204561
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jessica Miller
Arrest date: Nov. 14, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204539
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Brandy Reese
Arrest date: Nov. 11, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2204502
Charges: Possession of methamphetamine, felony
