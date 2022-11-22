 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert urgent

Fraud stopped at Portage bank, account holder said he has already lost $29,000, cops say

  • Updated
  • 0
Li Caifa

Li Caifa

 Provided

PORTAGE — Police say they nabbed a 25-year-old New York man at a local bank attempting to withdraw $3,500 from the account of a Texas man, who reported losing a total of $29,000 to fraud.

Portage police said they were called out shortly before 2 p.m. Friday to the local Chase Bank at 3275 Willowcreek Road for a report of a man attempting to withdraw money using a fraudulent identification.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The bank manager reportedly told police the $3,500 withdraw attempt was flagged and it was confirmed the account holder in Texas was not in Portage.

With the assistance of a translator app, police said the accused, who was later identified as Li Caifa, first claimed to be from California and then Texas. He claimed to be in the area for business and began scrolling on his phone when asked for his date of birth.

Caifa was taken into custody on a felony count of identity deception and misdemeanor fraud, police said. It was not until he was booked into the Porter County jail that police located Caifa's real identification, as well as a bank card with someone else's name and $656 in cash.

People are also reading…

The holder of the targeted account reportedly told police money had been stolen from his account of several occasions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the meaning behind Black Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts