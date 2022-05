Fraud suspect caught on camera, thousands stolen from victim

HOBART — Investigators are seeking a fraud suspect captured on camera at a Hobart bank, police said.

Hobart police responded April 16 to a report of identity theft and fraud at a bank in the city's downtown area. Police said an employee at the bank recognized that a transaction that a woman was trying to complete was fraudulent.

According to police, the employee noticed that the suspect was trying to claim she was someone else. The employee also noticed that the account the suspect was trying to withdraw money from had been compromised and that the victim had previously reported it to the bank.

Before this incident, the real account holder had several thousand dollars stolen from her account, which she alerted the bank of.

The suspect shown in the surveillance image was driving a black Nissan Altima with Illinois plates.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or by phone at 219-942-4485.

