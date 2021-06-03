 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free COVID-19 clinic to be held in South Holland
urgent

Free COVID-19 clinic to be held in South Holland

Region hosts first COVID-19 clinic FILE

This Times file photo shows a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic previously hosted in Hammond. 

 Steve Euvino, file, The Times

SOUTH HOLLAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Fresenius Kidney Care are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Illinois residents.  

The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Fresenius Medical Care South Holland at 17225 S. Paxton Avenue. 

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

The vaccine clinic is open to those in the greater South Holland area and is free of cost.

Appointments are not required and vaccines will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Those getting vaccinated must be 16 years or older and those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Aaron Crawford preview

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts