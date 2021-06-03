Free COVID-19 clinic to be held in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Fresenius Kidney Care are hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Illinois residents.

The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Fresenius Medical Care South Holland at 17225 S. Paxton Avenue.

The vaccine clinic is open to those in the greater South Holland area and is free of cost.

Appointments are not required and vaccines will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. Those getting vaccinated must be 16 years or older and those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.