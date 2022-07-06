Free gas giveaway hosted in Gary Saturday

GARY — A free gas giveaway will be hosted Saturday in Gary by Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Dr. Willie Wilson, a Chicago-based businessman.

On Wednesday Prince and Wilson announced they will be hosting free gas giveaways in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland.

The free gas giveaway for Gary will be at the Citgo gas station, at 5390 W. 15th St.

"Between 40-year highs in gas prices and skyrocketing inﬂation, working class and lower income families need some relief at the pump," Prince said.

Two years ago, Prince and Wilson collaborated to host a face mask giveaway.

“We’re all feeling the pinch at the pump, but it’s especially diﬃcult for people who already are stretched too thin ﬁnancially,” Prince said. “I’m excited to work with Dr. Wilson again. We worked together in 2020, in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to give away thousands of face masks. That’s the kind of work that makes a diﬀerence in our communities.”

Wilson, who is running to be mayor of Chicago, has called for a temporary suspension of gas taxes.

“Our residents need and deserve a break from high gas prices, and I’m pleased to oﬀer them a free tank of gas,” Wilson said. “Also, I call on governments to temporarily suspend their gas taxes to help all citizens who are struggling with high fuel and food prices. I’m proud to have partnered with 13 gas stations to provide free gas.”

There will also be a second gas giveaway Saturday at the Amoco gas station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

Wilson said he will hold free gas giveaways at 11 other stations throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, listed on his Facebook page.

For more information, contact Michael Gonzalez, City of Gary communications director, at magonzalez@gary.gov or at 219-617-0796.