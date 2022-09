Friday death of Hammond man ruled a homicide by coroner

CROWN POINT — Friday's death of a 27-year-old Hammond man in Gary has been ruled a homicide by the Lake County coroner's office.

Coroner officials said they were called out at 5 a.m. Friday to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus where family members of Andres Gayton confirmed the identity of his body.

Identification of his injuries is pending, but the manner of his death has been ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

The incident leading to his death occurred in the 7000 block of 24th Avenue in Gary, officials said. He was pronounced dead shortly before 5 a.m. Friday.