Friday morning gas leaks leads to Porter County school evacuation

SOUTH HAVEN — A punctured gas line resulted in the evacuation late Friday morning of students and staff from the local Saylor Elementary School at 331 Midway Dr., according to Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls.

Officials from NIPSCO were reportedly on their way to the scene, while various area first responders were called in to help with the evacuation.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.