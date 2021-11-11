 Skip to main content
Friday snowfall could make for slippery drive home, weather service says
alert urgent

Snowy roadway in this file photo.

 File, The Times

The Region may see an early season snowfall Friday, with the potential of heavy downfall at times around the evening commute, according to the National Weather Service.

"Combined with winds gusting to around 35 mph, this will result in brief, sharply reduced visibility where the snow showers occur," a Hazardous Weather Outlook says.

Friday morning rain showers are expected to give way to a mix with snow around 11 a.m. and then mainly snow after 5 p.m., the NWS said. The temperature is predicted to drop from 43 in the morning to around 36 the remainder of the day.

"Chance of precipitation is 60%" according to the weather service. "Little or no snow accumulation expected."

Snow showers should wind down around 9 p.m. Friday with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch.

The chance of a snow and rain combination continues throughout the weekend with highs of 41 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday, the NWS says.

Thursday morning's rainfall is predicted to move out of the area around noon with temperatures falling to around 48 by 5 p.m., according to the NWS. It is expected to be breezy with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph.

Thursday night's temperature is predicted to drop to around 39.

