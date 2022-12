Friday truck crash closes local stretch of westbound Indiana Toll Road, officials say

EAST CHICAGO — The local westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road remain closed following a truck crash early Friday that resulted in the driver being ejected, police said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes between U.S. 41 and U.S. 20, officials said.

"Eastbound traffic can get by in the driving lane," toll road officials reported. "Westbound traffic is still being diverted at Cline Ave."

The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital, police said.

Emergency crews were on scene Friday morning and motorists are warned to expect delays.

