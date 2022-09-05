Friends gather to honor man found dead in Little Calumet River

LANSING — For three nights and four days last fall, Tiffany Edmonds searched the area near the Little Calumet River at Torrence Avenue for her best friend and business partner.

Anton L. "Twin" Harris, 36, of Gary, was last known to be with a friend Oct. 31 into Nov. 1 near the River Oaks Center in Calumet City.

Edmonds, his friend and business partner, said she called him that night because she got a strange feeling. He answered, but quickly said there had been an accident and he would call her back.

He never called.

After learning Harris had last been seen near the river, she parked her car there and refused to give up searching for him.

"I was like, 'I'm not going nowhere until I find him,'" she said. "I knew something wasn't right, because Twin wouldn't go away from me like that."

On Nov. 4, Edmonds and three of Harris' family members found his body after purchasing inflatable boats to search the river, she said. She was so traumatized by the discovery, she jumped out of the boat and ran up a muddy hillside, she said.

Life will never be the same without Harris, and Edmonds doesn't want her friend of more than 11 years to ever be forgotten, she said.

"We just really went out of our way to hold each up," she said. "He was so goofy. He would always try to make people laugh."

About a dozen of Harris' friends wore "Justice for Anton Harris" shirts as they gathered in the rain Sunday in Lansing parking lot to release balloons and place a memorial plaque near the river in his honor.

Edmonds said she remained disappointed with police, because she didn't think they cared enough about finding her friend after she and his brother reported him missing Nov. 1.

She thought police judged Harris and said a detective told her he probably was just hiding from trouble.

"I just wonder if he was white, would it be the same thing?" she said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office listed Harris' cause of death as drowning, but the manner of death was undetermined. Illinois State Police said earlier this year they were investigating.

Harris didn't have children of his own, but he always treated Edmonds' children like his, she said.

When Edmonds' 16-year-old son Daron died from a heart condition in 2011, Harris was there when she needed him, she said.

"Twin was there for everything," she said.

Ramon Harper, Edmonds' son, called Harris "Pops."

Harper grew up without a father in his life, but he knew he could call Harris when he needed him, he said.

Harper's 7-year-old daughter, Sophia, said she knew Harris loved her very much.

James Baker, who met Harris on the job at a Chicago Heights railroad supply company, said Harris was "one of a kind."

"We just clicked," he said. "We started hanging out outside of work. He's still family to this day."

Allen Reaves said Harris was genuine.

"He was always there when you needed him," he said. "He always answered the phone."