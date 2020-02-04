Friends watched in shock as teen collapsed following fatal accidental shooting, records say

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Friday allege a Gary man shot a 17-year-old friend Sept. 17 while they were playing with a handgun at a Hammond home.

James E. Lasenby, 18, told police he was loading a clip with bullets when Dante Figueroa, 17, of Hammond, pointed a 9mm Taurus handgun at him as if he were sticking Lasenby up, records allege.

Lasenby, Figueroa and a number of other people were inside a bedroom at Figueroa's uncle's home in the 7000 block of Lindberg Avenue, where Figueroa had been living since October 2018.

Lasenby told police he learned how to grab a gun and flip it around when it's being pointed at you by watching YouTube videos, records state.

As one of the boys in the room warned a bullet was still in the gun's chamber, the gun went off, witnesses told police.

Some of the boys initially thought Lasenby had been shot, then watched in shock as Figueroa slowly collapsed onto the floor, records state.

Lasenby told police Figueroa's cousin grabbed the gun, put the clip in it, and ran out of the bedroom without his shoes and backpack, records say. A number of other boys also admitted they fled the house after the shooting, records state.