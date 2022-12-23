Frigid wind chill, blowing snow across Region; motorists urged to remain home

State plow trucks have been out in full force overnight, but the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District is urging motorists to stay home Friday if possible.

"Travel conditions are difficult across the district - they just vary in how difficult they are," INDOT said.

Temperatures fell well below zero overnight and wind chills are even colder, the state is reporting.

No major incidents were being reported early Friday on highways across the Region. Motorists who have to be out are reminded to slow down and drive appropriately for the conditions.

"System snow is wrapping up, but lake effect will continue over the next couple of days in our northern counties," INDOT said. "Even if it is not snowing, the winds are creating issues with visibility and blowing and drifting snow."

Motorists are urged to pack a winter preparedness kit, alert others of travel plans and again, take it slow, according to INDOT.

"Give other vehicles plenty of room, especially plow trucks," the state said.

