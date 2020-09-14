Fugitive arrested in Highland accused of gunning down man on city street

HIGHLAND — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge alleging he murdered a man by shooting him multiple times Jan. 13 in East Chicago's Harbor section, authorities said.
Josue Anaya, of East Chicago, was wanted in the shooting death of of Julio "Diablo" Salinas, 39, of East Chicago, who was shot six times in the 3800 block of Elm Street. Salinas was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Anaya was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland without incident by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and East Chicago Criminal Investigations Division, task force inspector Nick Gonzalez said.
Alijah R. Adams, 18, of Whiting, was arrested Aug. 20 on one count of murder linked to the homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.
According to court records, an eyewitness identified Anaya as one of the men who shot Salinas in the street.
Anaya put his knee on Salinas and shot toward his head and neck, records allege.
Witnesses told police Anaya and Salinas knew each other, but no longer got along because Anaya suspected Salinas of shooting Anaya's relative, records state.
Anaya was arrested March 1 in Hammond on an unrelated warrant and agreed to talk to police about Salinas' homicide, according to documents.
Anaya denied having any reason to shoot Salinas and claimed he was in Portage the day of the shooting, records state. Phone records showed Anaya was not in Portage, police said.
When asked what the person who killed Salinas deserved, Anaya said he pleaded the Fifth, a reference to his constitutional right to refrain from making self-incriminating statements, records allege.
Police ended the interview after Anaya began complaining of breathing problems and was found leaned over a trash can, possibly spitting up blood, documents show.
While waiting for Hammond officers to come, Anaya allegedly told an East Chicago detective he "knew it was a matter of time" before the detective came to talk to him, records allege.
Anaya was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was expected to be held without bail.
