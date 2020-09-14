Fugitive arrested in Highland accused of gunning down man on city street

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge alleging he murdered a man by shooting him multiple times Jan. 13 in East Chicago's Harbor section, authorities said.

Josue Anaya, of East Chicago, was wanted in the shooting death of of Julio "Diablo" Salinas, 39, of East Chicago, who was shot six times in the 3800 block of Elm Street. Salinas was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anaya was arrested about 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland without incident by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and East Chicago Criminal Investigations Division, task force inspector Nick Gonzalez said.

Alijah R. Adams, 18, of Whiting, was arrested Aug. 20 on one count of murder linked to the homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.

According to court records, an eyewitness identified Anaya as one of the men who shot Salinas in the street.

Anaya put his knee on Salinas and shot toward his head and neck, records allege.

Witnesses told police Anaya and Salinas knew each other, but no longer got along because Anaya suspected Salinas of shooting Anaya's relative, records state.