Fugitive captured by Lake County Sheriff's Department

A fugitive wanted for possession of a firearm by a violent felon was captured by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Lanell Torrenc Bell was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff's Department Warrant Division.

There was an outstanding warrant for his arrest, according to a news release from Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Bell is now being held in custody at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives in Lake County should call 219-755-3057 or the Report A Crime Hot Line at (800) 750-2746.