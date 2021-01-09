Fugitive convicted of Chicago murder captured in NWI after more than 20 years at large, FBI says

LAKE STATION — A man convicted in absentia of murder and arson in Chicago more than 20 years ago was captured by a FBI task force in Lake Station, agents said.
On Tuesday the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team received a tip that a fugitive named Joseph Tallios, 55, was living in a home in Lake Station, said Chris Bavender of the FBI Indianapolis office.
The same day, agents arrested the man at a park at Liverpool Road and Decatur Street, which was near his residence, Bavender said.
Tallios, who fled mid-trial, was convicted in absentia of the murder of his brother-in-law and related arson in June 1997, according to a 1998 article from the Chicago Tribune. He was sentenced to 45 years imprisonment.
Tallios had plotted with his brother-in-law, Pat Wiest, to burn down a house at 6440 S. Komensky Ave. in the southwest side of Chicago. that Tallios co-owned, in an attempt to get insurance money, courts said. However, an explosion occurred and Wiest became trapped in the blaze and died.
Tallios remained at large until his discovery and arrest in Northwest Indiana. He remains in the custody of law enforcement to face his prison sentence and any additional charges Cook County courts will press.