Fugitive convicted of Chicago murder captured in NWI after more than 20 years at large, FBI says

LAKE STATION — A man convicted in absentia of murder and arson in Chicago more than 20 years ago was captured by a FBI task force in Lake Station, agents said.

On Tuesday the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team received a tip that a fugitive named Joseph Tallios, 55, was living in a home in Lake Station, said Chris Bavender of the FBI Indianapolis office.

The same day, agents arrested the man at a park at Liverpool Road and Decatur Street, which was near his residence, Bavender said.

Tallios, who fled mid-trial, was convicted in absentia of the murder of his brother-in-law and related arson in June 1997, according to a 1998 article from the Chicago Tribune. He was sentenced to 45 years imprisonment.

Tallios had plotted with his brother-in-law, Pat Wiest, to burn down a house at 6440 S. Komensky Ave. in the southwest side of Chicago. that Tallios co-owned, in an attempt to get insurance money, courts said. However, an explosion occurred and Wiest became trapped in the blaze and died.