Fugitive swam across Little Cal after ramming squad car, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police are seeking tips about the identity of a man who evaded officers early Sunday after ramming a squad car during a pursuit and swimming across the Little Calumet River in South Holland, an official said.

The pursuit began about midnight Saturday after a Merrillville police officer in the area of 53rd Avenue and Broadway had to back up to avoid being hit as the driver of a gray 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe traveled erratically in reverse, Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

The officer turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the Tahoe, but the driver fled into Gary, he said.

Gary police joined the pursuit as the driver swerved at Gary and Merrillville police cars, eventually striking a Merrillville squad, Rice said. The impact caused damage to the police car, but no injuries were reported.

The Tahoe driver entered westbound Interstate 80/94 and blew a tire when he ran over a stop stick deployed by Munster police in the area of Calumet Avenue, Rice said.

The driver continued, swerving back and forth across lanes, and exited the interstate at 159th Street in South Holland, police said. The Tahoe crashed into a guardrail on a dead-end street, and the driver and a woman ran from the car.