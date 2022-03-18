Fugitive wanted for Cedar Lake shooting, robbery nabbed while hiding in Illinois, police say

CEDAR LAKE — Task force members captured a man who was wanted for an armed Cedar Lake robbery and shooting in 2020, police said.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Javonte Camell, 22, of Matteson, Illinois, according to the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Camell was considered to be armed and dangerous. Information was recently developed that Camell may be in the 700 block of Golfcrest Road in Normal, Illinois. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Hammond contacted task force members in Springfield to arrest Camell.

At 9:45 a.m. Wednesday Camell was arrested after he tried to flee out of the back of an apartment in the 700 block of Golfcrest Road, the task force said.

Camell faces several felony charges, including charges related to the arrest warrant issued July 30, 2020, in which Camell and a man named Alexander Marshall, 24, of Gary, allegedly shot and robbed a man in his Cedar Lake home.

Marshall and Camell have each been charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and pointing a firearm, police said. It is unknown if Marshall is in police custody.

The men had allegedly held a 20-year-old man at gunpoint at his residence in the 1400 block of Wheeler Street in Cedar Lake. Marshall and Camell shot the man in the leg and stole $400 from him, police said. The two suspects then fled in a black four-door sedan.

Both men knew the victim and had been at his house previously, according to the Cedar Lake Police Department.

In addition, Camell is also wanted in Cook County for a felony escape charge from July 13, 2020, and Will County for a burglary charge from March 24, 2021, according to the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Camell is currently in custody at the McClean County Jail, awaiting extradition to Lake County Jail.

