{{featured_button_text}}
Police investigate shooting in Gary

A large crime scene was established in the 4300 block of 23RD Avenue in Gary Monday morning as Police investigate a shooting.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

CHICAGO — A funeral and wake will be held today for Tory'on Dukes, the 4-year-old boy shot and killed in a Gary apartment earlier this month.

A wake is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Memories Funeral Home, 2024 E. 75th St. in Chicago, according to NBC 5 Chicago. A funeral service will follow from noon until 1 p.m., according to NBC.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said officers arrived about 1:10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments in the 4300 block of West 23rd Street to find an injured Tory'on.

His 27-year-old mother was also injured. She was shot in the arm and suffered graze wounds to the face.

The two were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where Tory'on later died at 1:43 a.m. He was hit in the upper body while in bed, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

"At this time, it appears someone from outside the residence fired several shots into the residence (at the )," Hamady said in a news release earlier this month.

Hamady said the mother's injuries were not life-threatening, and her condition was stable. Three other children were in the home at the time of the shooting, but none were harmed, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags