Game of dice ended in shooting, player says
Game of dice ended in shooting, player says

GARY — A man treated for a gunshot wound early Sunday told police he had been shot by someone he was playing dice with when that person lost some of their money, an official said.

Officers met the 33-year-old Lake Station man at a local hospital at 2:48 a.m. for a report of a walk-in patient who had been shot, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The man told police he was somewhere on West 17th Avenue when another male dice player shot him in the foot.

The man told police he had won most of the money when the other player said he wanted his money back, Westerfield said. When the man declined, the other player shot him.

The man then was picked up in the area of West 49th or 50th Avenue and Tennessee Street and taken to the hospital. He was not forthcoming with police, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

