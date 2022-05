Gang member agrees to 35-year prison sentence for slaying, other crimes

HAMMOND — The last of 19 members or associates of the Latin Dragons street gang indicted since 2017 in U.S. District Court pleaded guilty last week and admitted he was responsible for a 2012 homicide in Chicago, court records showed.

Gustavo Mata, 30, agreed to a sentence of 35 years in prison, his plea agreement states.

Mata pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, admitting he worked with other Latin Dragons members beginning in 2009 to shoot rival gang members and engage in drug and firearms trafficking.

Mata was with two other Latin Dragons members July 1, 2012, on a back porch in Chicago when he shot and killed 49-year-old Kelly Vann, whom he thought was a rival gang member, according to the plea agreement.

In July 2015, Mata shot a someone he suspected was a rival gang member and attempted to assault a person the following day, records state.

Mata also admitted he discussed distribution of illegal drugs in 2017 with other Latin Dragons members using social media messaging.

Mata was among 19 gang members or associates indicted since 2017 following an investigation into the Latin Dragons, a Chicago-based gang that operates in Northwest Indiana, Chicago's southeast side and its southeast suburbs.

Ralph "Lil Devious" Mendez Jr., who has lived in Hammond and Chicago, was sentenced in October 2020 to 42 1/2 years in prison for killing two men in Chicago and shooting or helping other gang members shoot 11 other people from 2014 to 2017.

Mendez's father, Ralph "Devious" Mendez Sr., of Chicago, was sentenced in October 2021 to 17 years in prison for crimes committed during his three decades in the gang.

Manuel Diaz was sentenced in June 2020 to 35 years in prison for killing 50-year-old Charles Berrios in 2017 in Hammond and playing a role in two other homicides and three shootings between 2011 and 2017.

Mata's sentencing had not yet been scheduled. Another nine defendants also were awaiting sentencing in the case.

