Gang member gets 17 years for shooting, drug trafficking

HAMMOND — Another member of the Latin Dragons is going to prison for shooting rival street gang members.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 17-year sentence Thursday on 27-year-old Joshua “B.J.” Harris-White.

Harris-White pleaded guilty two years ago to taking part in a racketeering conspiracy as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is among 19 people a federal grand jury first indicted in 2017 with trafficking illicit drugs as a member of the Chicago-based street gang, that also operates in Hammond and other parts of the Region.

He was facing up to 20 years imprisonment when he waived his right to a jury trial and admitted his involvement in several gang activities dating back to 2007 when he was age 13.

He admitted in his guilty plea he shot and wounded two people he considered rival gang members Dec. 30, 2012 near Calumet Park in Chicago.

He illegally sold a firearm and illicit marijuana Aug. 13, 2018 to an undercover agent of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

It was illegal for Harris-White to possess a firearm because he previously had been convicted of a felony.

Harris-White and other Latin Dragons members rode in a truck July 10, 2011, to rival Latin Kings territory in Chicago where they confronted a man and woman.

He shot the man in the neck with .40 caliber handgun. While the victims attempted to run away, fellow Latin Dragons member Manuel Diaz ran them down with a truck.

Diaz is one of 16 gang members previously convicted in recent years through the work by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Diaz is serving a 35-year sentence.

Harris-White’s defense attorney, James N. Thiros, argued in a memo he previously had written the court that his client was a school dropout, abused illicit drugs and was drawn to gang life at an early age because of a lack of parental supervision.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Toth argued in an earlier court memo that Harris-White has been arrested 14 times between 2007 and 2018 and has six previous convictions as an adult.