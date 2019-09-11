CROWN POINT — A second gang member to be convicted of murdering a man more than three years ago in East Chicago was sentenced Wednesday to 120 years in prison.
Angel Garcia-Berrios, 25, of East Chicago, proclaimed his innocence and undermined his defense attorney's argument that he should receive a more lenient sentence because he acted out of vigilantism rather than "unadulterated predation."
Garcia-Berrios was convicted in June of killing 25-year-old Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr., of Hammond, and wounding another man in an ambush shooting Jan. 25, 2016, in the 4800 block of Olcott Avenue in East Chicago.
A previous jury convicted co-defendant Rolando M. Leal Jr., 29, of Portage, last year. He was sentenced in August 2018 to 110 years in prison.
For the second time, Rodriguez's mother took the stand to tell Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas that her son's death has devastated her and her family.
"No parent is ever prepared to hear the words 'your child was murdered,'" Galvan said.
She awoke early the morning before her son was murdered, but could not figure out why, she said.
"That day haunts me everyday, because if I had known I could have possibly saved him," she said.
Instead, she learned from Facebook that her son had been killed and people were afraid to call her to ask if it was true.
Galvan said her husband didn't know how to tell her. He initially said Rodriguez had been hurt, but when she responded that they should go help him, her husband said their son was gone, she said.
There was some evidence that suggested Rodriguez, a member of the same gang as Garcia-Berrios, had become a "problem" and Garcia-Berrios wanted to eliminate him.
"What made you think you had a right to take his life?" she asked Garcia-Berrios. "You both lived the same lifestyle."
Galvan said she cried when her son was born, because she knew it was her job to protect him. She cried Wednesday as she said lost him to "bad things."
Galvan said she's haunted by faces in crowds.
"I've seen him walk in front of my car, but it's not him," she said.
She feels anger and hate, but knows that's not her nature, she said. Her son left behind a young daughter, who struggles to understand why her father was murdered.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!