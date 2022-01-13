Gang members fatally shot disabled man on bicycle, court records allege

"The police have the wrong guy," Cantrell said. "I intend on proving this at the bail hearing."

Defense attorney Michael A. Campbell represents Bradley, who was in custody at the Cook County Jail, records showed.

"Mr. Bradley is innocent of this charge, and we are eager to establish it in court," Campbell said.

Charging documents detail how police used a witness's description of an aqua-colored Honda Odyssey with temporary license plates, multiple surveillance videos, license plate reader data, body camera footage of the third suspect driving an aqua-colored Honda Odyssey, bank records and physical descriptions — including clothing and tattoos — to identify the three suspects.

Wilson's family told police he had a mental disability and often rode his bike from his home in East Chicago to a relative's home on Chicago's East Side.

Wilson left his relative's home in Chicago on his bike about two hours before he was shot with the relative's debit card, which he planned to use to purchase food. The relative did not know of anyone who would want to harm Wilson, documents state.