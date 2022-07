Gang members receive lengthy prison sentences

HAMMOND — A federal judge has sentenced two members of a violent street gang to prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 23-year prison term Monday morning on Eduardo "Lalo" Diaz-Corral, 23, of Calumet City.

The judge then ordered a 19.5-year sentence later Monday afternoon for Gustavo “Barkley” Colunga, 29, of Hammond.

Both men pleaded guilty three years ago to being part of a racketeering conspiracy as members of the Latin Dragon Nation, a street gang based in Chicago with ties to Northwest Indiana.

They were among 19 men and women the U.S. Attorney and other federal investigators arrested and charged four years ago with trafficking illicit drugs and firearms for more than a decade.

The two men also were charged with murdering or attempting to murder rival street-gang members in a mission to protect the gang’s illicit trade.

The U.S. Attorney’s office prosecutors have won convictions of all 19, and prison terms for all but four of them, ranging from five to 35 years.

Diaz-Corral was charged with murder in aid of racketeering activity for his alleged role in the killing of Paul Cruz, a Chicago man and rival gang member. Diaz-Corral also was charged with using firearms during crimes of violence.

Diaz-Corral had been facing a maximum penalty of life imprisonment when he entered into a plea agreement in late summer 2019, giving up his right to make the government prove his guilt in return for leniency.

He admitted in his plea agreement he was responsible for the homicide of Cruz, 31, who was gunned down the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2016 in the 10300 block of South Avenue M, on Chicago’s Southeast Side by men who pulled up in a SUV.

Colunga pleaded guilty in December 2019 to racketeering conspiracy charges that he was involved in a number of drive-by shootings including one on March 21, 2015.

In that crime, Delia Colunga, 23, of Chicago was fatally wounded in an attack in the 10900 block of South Green Bay, the same Chicago neighborhood where Cruz was killed.

Defense attorney Adam Tavitas, who represents Colunga, said, “It was a fair sentence.”