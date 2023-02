HAMMOND — Two members of a murderous Hammond-based street gang members are going to prison.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 30-year sentence Wednesday on Jeron A. “Shadow” Williams, 34, of Chicago, and a 130-month sentence Tuesday on Robert “Homicide” Loya, of Hammond.

Williams pleaded guilty in 2020 and Loya in 2019 to federal racketeering conspiracy charges that they conducted armed and violent drug trafficking for the Latin Counts, a Chicago-area gang, and its local affiliate, the Jackson Street Latin Counts based in Hammond.

Williams also admitted responsibility for helping plan a June 29, 2015, ambush of rival Latin Kings street gang members that ended up killing two innocent bystanders.

A Latin Counts member opened fire into a crowd gathered near Hammond’s Jacobs Square neighborhood around a makeshift memorial for a Latin King member gunned down the previous day.

Members of the Latin Kings shot back. Killed in the barrage of wild shooting were 16-year-old Lauren Calvillo and 33-year-old Christopher White.

Calvillo, a junior at Hammond High School, was fatally hit in the chest while sitting on her front porch in the 5500 block of Beall Avenue in Hammond as she was attempting to shepherd neighborhood children into her home to take cover.

White, who was visiting family, also on Bealle Avenue, was shot in front of the family member’s home. He died less than six months later at a Dyer nursing home.

Ivan “Bola” Reyes, a co-defendant who pleaded guilty in 2019 to Latin Counts racketeering conspiracy, and Eduardo “Count Eddie” Luciano, another co-defendant who was found guilty by a jury in July 2022, are still awaiting sentencing.

A federal grand jury indicted all four men in 2018 as part of a strategy by the U.S. attorney, federal state and local law enforcement officials to take curtail violence among the Latin Counts, Latin Dragons, Latin Kings, Imperial Gangsters and Two Six Nation, who were competing for turf on which to sell illicit drugs.

