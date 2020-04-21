Gang-related ambush slaying warrants 120-year prison term, Indiana appeals court rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the 120-year prison term issued last year to an East Chicago man who gunned down a gang rival while saying "Merry Christmas, mother (expletive)."

Angel Garcia-Berrios, 26, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison, plus an additional 60 years for committing the crime while belonging to a gang, for the Jan. 24, 2016 slaying of 25-year-old Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr., of Hammond, in the 4800 block of Olcott Avenue in East Chicago.

According to court records, Garcia-Berrios and Rolando Leal Jr., 30, of Portage, ambushed Rodriguez because Garcia-Berrios believed Rodriguez had stolen a gold chain from his sister.

Records show Garcia-Berrios and Leal ran toward Rodriguez carrying their guns. Garica-Berrios said "Merry Christmas, mother (expletive)" and shot Rodriguez multiple times, killing him.

Leal separately was sentenced in 2018 to 110 years in prison for his role in the murder, plus a gang membership enhancement.

In his appeal, Garcia-Berrios challenged, among other things, the basis for the criminal gang enhancement that doubled his prison sentence.