Gang rivalry led to man's shooting death last fall outside his apartment, records allege

CROWN POINT — Three people shot a 23-year-old man to death outside his Hammond home last fall because of a gang rivalry, charges allege.
Kian M. Moore Jr., 19, of Hammond; Christian Buchanan-Purdiman, 23, of East Chicago; and Leila R. Shojaee, 35, of East Chicago, each was being held without bond Tuesday on a count of murder.
Quinten Kendrick-Taylor, 23, of Hammond, was shot about 11 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1300 block of Liberty Court.
Buchanan-Purdiman and Moore are tied to a Hammond gang that has a rivalry with another Hammond gang with which Kendrick-Taylor was associated, records allege.
Kendrick-Taylor cooked a meal for his family and walked out his front door minutes before he was shot in the chest, records state. His young child was inside at the time.
Witnesses described seeing a muzzle flash near a passenger in a white sedan that turned east on 173rd Street from Liberty Court, court records state.
Police obtained several surveillance videos showing a white car, which the city's license plate reader indicated was a 2018 Hyundai Elantra with a Michigan license plate that had been rented to Shojaee, records state.
Police found the white Elantra parked in the 4100 block of Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago on Nov. 1 and began surveillance. Officers stopped Buchanan-Purdiman and Shojaee after left in the car, records state.
Shojaee told police only she and Buchanan-Purdiman drove the Elantra and that they shared a cellphone that was left in the car, records state.
Police executed a search warrant for records from the phone and found a call had been placed to Moore about an hour before Kendrick-Taylor's homicide, records allege.
Moore, alleged to be a member of the same gang as Buchanan-Purdiman, was wounded in a shooting Aug. 29 in the 4300 block of Baring Avenue in East Chicago. Police suspect members of the gang Kendrick-Taylor was associated with were involved, records state.
Police executed a search warrant for Moore's phone records and discovered he, Buchanan-Purdiman and Shojaee were together the night of Kendrick-Taylor's homicide, records state.
Cellphone data placed the three in the area of Kendrick-Taylor's home when he was killed, records state.
Police also obtained Facebook messages, which showed Moore telling Taylor he had obtained a small gun. Other references to the gun indicated it was a .38-caliber revolver, records state.
A firearms examiner at the Lake County Sheriff's Department determined spent bullets recovered from Kendrick-Taylor's body were fired from a .38 Special revolver or .357 Magnum revolver, records state.
Moore, Buchana-Purdiman and Shojaee were each arrested April 2. Each is being held without bond.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of each of them during initial hearings on April 3. Public defenders were appointed to represent them, records showed.
Moore's formal appearance is set for April 13. Shojaee has a formal appearance set for April 17. Buchanan-Purdiman waived a formal appearance and is next scheduled to appear in court on May 28.
