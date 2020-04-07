Gang rivalry led to man's shooting death last fall outside his apartment, records allege

Shojaee told police only she and Buchanan-Purdiman drove the Elantra and that they shared a cellphone that was left in the car, records state.

Police executed a search warrant for records from the phone and found a call had been placed to Moore about an hour before Kendrick-Taylor's homicide, records allege.

Moore, alleged to be a member of the same gang as Buchanan-Purdiman, was wounded in a shooting Aug. 29 in the 4300 block of Baring Avenue in East Chicago. Police suspect members of the gang Kendrick-Taylor was associated with were involved, records state.

Police executed a search warrant for Moore's phone records and discovered he, Buchanan-Purdiman and Shojaee were together the night of Kendrick-Taylor's homicide, records state.

Cellphone data placed the three in the area of Kendrick-Taylor's home when he was killed, records state.

Police also obtained Facebook messages, which showed Moore telling Taylor he had obtained a small gun. Other references to the gun indicated it was a .38-caliber revolver, records state.

A firearms examiner at the Lake County Sheriff's Department determined spent bullets recovered from Kendrick-Taylor's body were fired from a .38 Special revolver or .357 Magnum revolver, records state.