Gang rivalry likely cause of Merrillville shooting, wounded man tells police

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he shot a man he's known since grade school as the man walked near a Merrillville church.

Dresean Clair, 21, used a .40-caliber Glock handgun to shoot at the man Jan. 18 from the passenger seat of a vehicle, which pulled into the parking lot of SS Peter and Paul Church in the 5800 block of Harrison Street, records allege.

The gunfire wounded a man, who crawled along a fence and flagged down a passerby to take him to a hospital, according to court records. He was later transferred to an Illinois hospital because of the severity of his wounds.

The man told police he recognized Clair and had known him since grade school, records state.

Clair is believed to be associated with a gang in Gary, records allege.

The man told police he has friends involved in a rival gang, but he no longer is involved with the gang since his brother was killed in 2014.

Clair was charged this week with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and pointing a firearm, all felonies.