Garage fire kills pet dog, chief says

HAMMOND — A pet dog died in a garage fire Tuesday morning, the fire chief said.

At 8:35 a.m. crews were called to the 3300 block of 175th Place, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames from the unattached garage. Hammond crews worked to extinguish the flames in 15 minutes, Smith said.

Firefighters located a deceased dog in the garage after the flames were put out, Smith said.

The garage was damaged but crews were able to contain the flames and the house was not affected.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Smith said.

