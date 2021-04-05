 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garage fires in Hegewisch deemed arson, police say
alert urgent

Garage fires in Hegewisch deemed arson, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire image
File, The Times

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

CHICAGO — A fire that consumed several garages early Monday in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood is being investigated as an arson, police said.

The blaze, which police and firefighters responded to a little after midnight in the 13500 block of South Buffalo Avenue, follows another suspected arson Saturday that occurred two blocks away, The Times partner NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Firefighters were dispatched about 12:05 a.m. Monday to find a garage in the area had caught fire. Radiant heat exposure spread to three garages across the alley, NBC 5 reported.

There were no reported injuries or displacements, police said.

Authorities still are investigating the fire's cause. 

On Saturday, several bins were set on fire, causing flames to spread to three nearby garages. Chicago police determined the fire to be an arson, NBC 5 reported.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House celebrates Easter virtually

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts