Garage fires in Hegewisch deemed arson, police say

CHICAGO — A fire that consumed several garages early Monday in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood is being investigated as an arson, police said.

The blaze, which police and firefighters responded to a little after midnight in the 13500 block of South Buffalo Avenue, follows another suspected arson Saturday that occurred two blocks away, The Times partner NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Firefighters were dispatched about 12:05 a.m. Monday to find a garage in the area had caught fire. Radiant heat exposure spread to three garages across the alley, NBC 5 reported.

There were no reported injuries or displacements, police said.

Authorities still are investigating the fire's cause.

On Saturday, several bins were set on fire, causing flames to spread to three nearby garages. Chicago police determined the fire to be an arson, NBC 5 reported.