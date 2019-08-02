The city of Gary is urging the Indiana Supreme Court to finally allow a trial in its decades-long lawsuit seeking to hold 10 gun manufacturers financially responsible for the costs of gun violence in Gary during the late 1990s.
In a filing responding to the manufacturers' request that Indiana's highest court dismiss Gary's long-running negligence suit, the city argues: "Justice delayed is justice denied. And justice denied is justice denied."
"(The) manufacturers seek to do both. They seek to re-argue issues they have lost, assert baseless new arguments, trap this case in an endless appellate loop that would make 'Bleak House' seem like swift justice, and ultimately shut the courthouse doors to Gary's valid, thrice-approved claims," the city said.
The city's lawsuit has persisted in Indiana's court system since 1999 as various state and federal laws seemingly designed to shelter the gun manufacturers from civil liability were found by Hoosier judges to be inapplicable to Gary's claims.
In 2015, the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly sought to do away with the city's case once and for all by enacting a statute, retroactive to 1999, barring lawsuits against gun manufacturers relating to the lawful design, manufacture, marketing or sale of a firearm, or the unlawful misuse of a firearm by a third party.
However, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in May that the immunity law did not apply to the gun manufacturers' supposedly illegal marketing and sales practices alleged in Gary's lawsuit, including condoning straw purchases, failing to restrict sales to corrupt dealers and making false claims about gun safety.
"To the extent that the alleged damages may result from and the requested injunctive relief may relate to unlawful conduct, they are not barred by the immunity statute," wrote Judge Terry Crone, a South Bend native, on behalf of the appellate court.
In their July 8 request for Supreme Court review, the manufacturers argue that the city actually is "seeking to regulate by mandatory injunction the manner in which defendants market and sell the firearms they manufacture" — which they claim is prohibited.
Gary said its lawsuit simply "seeks redress under existing state law of nuisance and negligence."
"Twenty years of evading discovery is enough. The (manufacturers') petition should be denied."
The Supreme Court likely will decide by the end of the year whether to hear the manufacturers' appeal.
Three of the five high court justices must agree to grant transfer in the case to vacate the Court of Appeals ruling.