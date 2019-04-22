{{featured_button_text}}
Esteban Ocampo

Esteban Ocampo

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A former Gary car lot owner's trial on charges alleging he murdered a former business partner in 2018 was postponed Monday until mid-June.

Esteban Ocampo, 51, has been in custody since his arrest on allegations he fatally shot Markis D. Square, 30, on April 18, 2018 at Ocampo Auto Sales, 401 W. Ridge Road.

Gojko Kasich, Ocampo's defense attorney, said he needed more time to complete depositions and investigate new information in the case.

Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said he didn't object to a continuance.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said the case is about a year old, but he understood the need for more time to prepare.

Vasquez granted the continuance, the fourth since an original trial setting in October.

Ocampo's trial is now set for June 17 on charges of murder, intimidation and pointing a firearm. He also is facing a firearm enhancement.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.