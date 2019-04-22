CROWN POINT — A former Gary car lot owner's trial on charges alleging he murdered a former business partner in 2018 was postponed Monday until mid-June.
Gojko Kasich, Ocampo's defense attorney, said he needed more time to complete depositions and investigate new information in the case.
Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said he didn't object to a continuance.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said the case is about a year old, but he understood the need for more time to prepare.
Vasquez granted the continuance, the fourth since an original trial setting in October.
Ocampo's trial is now set for June 17 on charges of murder, intimidation and pointing a firearm. He also is facing a firearm enhancement.
