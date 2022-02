Gary cop who survived shooting was 'bleeding out' after being met with 'barrage of gunfire,' department says

GARY — Gary police Detective Sgt. William Fazekas stepped out of his vehicle during a traffic stop Monday afternoon only to be "ambushed by a barrage of gunfire," the department said in the first detailed description released on the shooting of the officer.

"Sgt. Fazekas took cover inside the vehicle, but unfortunately was struck by gunfire," according to the statement provided by Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. "This individual continued to fire upon Sgt. Fazekas and later fled the area on foot."

As other officers in the area arrived to investigate the sound of gunfire, one came to the aid of Fazekas, who was "bleeding out," Hamady said. Fazekas was placed into a police vehicle and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary for treatment.

Another officer pursued the shooter, who was on foot, Hamady said. Gary police K-9 Rocki helped track the suspect from the 400 block of Lincoln Street, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

"This individual was later located and arrested in an abandon home nearby," Hamady said.

The identity of the shooting suspect will be released by the Lake County Sheriff's Department once formal charges are presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office, according to police.

Detectives were expected to meet Tuesday morning with prosecutors, according to Pam Jones, public information liaison with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

"At the time of the incident, it was unclear if there were any other suspects at large," Hamady said. "A perimeter search was contained to the area for the safety of the officers and all the citizens in that area. As the investigation continued with statements and video downloads it was determined that there was one subject that engaged in the gunfire with Sgt. Fazekas and that individual was in custody."

Fazekas, who was transferred to a Chicago hospital, remained in stable condition Tuesday morning and is expected to undergo surgery later in the day to repair his shoulder, according to Gary Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Fazekas, a 33-year veteran of the force, will not be making any public statements, according to police, who have asked for respect for his privacy and that of his family.

Police say Fazekas had been in the area of Fourth Avenue and Johnson Street around 12:55 p.m. Monday when he saw a vehicle drive recklessly toward a person on Fourth Avenue.

"Sgt. Fazekas followed the vehicle to see the intentions of the driver and that is when the vehicle came to a stop in the 400 block of Johnson Street," Hamady said. "Sgt. Fazekas in a Gary Police Department police vehicle activated his lights and began to exit the vehicle to investigate. As Sgt. Fazekas exited the police vehicle, is when he was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire."

The shooting triggered a massive manhunt that drew in officers from all across Northwest Indiana to descend on downtown Gary.

Fazekas had joined the Gary Police Department in December 1989 and currently works in the violent crimes division as an investigator, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department has taken the lead on the investigation.

"The Gary Police Department does not investigate their own officer-involved shootings and requests the outside agency to do so," Hamady said.

"(Gary Police) Chief Brian Evans would also like to thank all the outside agencies that responded quickly from Lake County and Porter County as well as all the federal agencies," Hamady said. "Their assistance and the assistance from the community helped a tragic incident be resolved quickly and get the person responsible in custody without incident."

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available on this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.