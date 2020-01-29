Gary cops hit with another lawsuit in Rashad Cunningham case

According to authorities, Hill has had past run-ins with police. Court records show Hill was convicted on an intimidation charge in 2015 for pointing a gun at a friend.

Cunningham's family filed a federal lawsuit against the city last year, claiming Price's shooting was unjustified. An attorney for the Cunningham family claimed last year that Cunningham was only holding his driver’s license and his wallet — and not a weapon — when officers approached the vehicle.

However, a woman who dated Cunningham told The Times two days afterward that officers saw him holding a gun that he was legally licensed to carry and then shot him. The woman, Heather Fox, told The Times that Cunningham was doing nothing wrong when police inexplicably shot him.

In the latest suit filed by Hill, Hill claims police issued no warnings before shooting, and Price's partner "was present and did nothing to intervene or prevent the fatal shooting of Rashad or the beating of Cornelius Hill," the complaint states.

Price's partner allegedly ordered Hill to the ground, kicked, battered and stepped on his head, put a gun to his face, and threatened Hill, saying that he "should have shot" him in the face, too, the complaint claims.