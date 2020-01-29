Gary cops hit with another lawsuit in Rashad Cunningham case

GARY — A Schererville man whose friend was fatally shot by police Aug. 17 is now suing the city and two Gary police officers.
The suit claims one of the cops unjustifiably beat, kicked and battered him during the summer incident, newly filed court records show.
Cornelius Hill, 24, filed the civil complaint Monday in U.S. District Court against Gary police officer Isaiah Price and the city of Gary.
The suit states Gary police officer Isaiah Price and an unnamed officer approached Hill's vehicle at 3:15 a.m. Aug. 17 near 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street with flashlights and weapons drawn, pointed at Hill.
The suit states Hill was the driver, and Rashad Cunningham, 25, of Gary, was the passenger. A third individual was also in the vehicle.
"Without cause or provocation and within approximately ten seconds from exiting the car, (Price) fired his gun at Rashad ... killing him," Hill's attorney, Tracy Coleman, wrote in the complaint. "At the time ... (the vehicle occupants) were not engaged in any criminal conduct or the violation of any law."
The city of Gary declined to comment on Hill's suit.
Police have released few details of the Aug. 17 encounter since reporting that officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the area, found a parked vehicle with three occupants, and an officer’s weapon was discharged, fatally wounding Cunningham, as officers approached the vehicle to investigate. Police initially reported that they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
According to authorities, Hill has had past run-ins with police. Court records show Hill was convicted on an intimidation charge in 2015 for pointing a gun at a friend.
Cunningham's family filed a federal lawsuit against the city last year, claiming Price's shooting was unjustified. An attorney for the Cunningham family claimed last year that Cunningham was only holding his driver’s license and his wallet — and not a weapon — when officers approached the vehicle.
However, a woman who dated Cunningham told The Times two days afterward that officers saw him holding a gun that he was legally licensed to carry and then shot him. The woman, Heather Fox, told The Times that Cunningham was doing nothing wrong when police inexplicably shot him.
In the latest suit filed by Hill, Hill claims police issued no warnings before shooting, and Price's partner "was present and did nothing to intervene or prevent the fatal shooting of Rashad or the beating of Cornelius Hill," the complaint states.
Price's partner allegedly ordered Hill to the ground, kicked, battered and stepped on his head, put a gun to his face, and threatened Hill, saying that he "should have shot" him in the face, too, the complaint claims.
Hill states he was held at the station for six hours after Cunningham's killing, and was not advised he was free to leave, records state.
The suit claims the officers' actions at the scene constituted an "unconstitutional seizure" and the six-hour-long custody an "intentional infliction of emotional harm," given the death of his friend, Cunningham.
Hill is seeking judgment against the city and the officers involved, and awards for damages, and attorney's fees.
Court records state the defendants have 60 days to answer to the complaint.
A family attorney for Cunningham has suggested Price had a history of questionable run-ins with citizens. Price was suspended for 30 days without pay in 2013 for punching a child in the stomach and lying to superiors about it, records show.
Cunningham's family and social activists have demanded answers from Gary city officials, as well as the release of any video recordings made of the Aug. 17 encounter.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office lead the independent investigation into the circumstances of the police-involved shooting and forwarded their findings late last year to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.
Carter's office will determine whether Price was justified or to press charges. Carter could not be reached for comment Wednesday.