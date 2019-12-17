GARY — Tuesday’s Common Council meeting started off with a moment of silence for the city’s first black mayor, the late Richard G. Hatcher, who died Dec. 13 at the age of 86.
Many members of the African American-majority legislative council described Hatcher as a trail blazer who broke down barriers and represented the Gary community well. He took a risk that few others would dare take in the 1960s when he sought a run for mayor.
“Because of the trails that he blazed, we are able to sit here today,” said Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, D-6th, who served on the council three years before losing reelection this year.
“Gary was, in the 1960s, the mecca for the African American leaders in this country and I believe that we are going to return to our former glory,” she said.
Hatcher was just 34 years old when he was elected in 1967 to lead the Steel City. He and Carl Stokes, of Cleveland, became the first black mayors of major American cities when they both took office Jan. 1 the following year.
“He took a stand when it wasn’t popular to take that stand,” Gary Common Council President Ronald Brewer said of Hatcher.
When Hatcher took office, he was immediately confronted with racial tensions. White residents upset over having a black leader fled to nearby communities, including the newly created town of Merrillville.
In attempts to rebound from the demise of the steel industry, Hatcher turned to the federal government for housing and workforce grant dollars.
Some criticized Hatcher in the years to follow for relying so heavily on unsustainable, outside resources to keep the city afloat, but supporters argue he did what he thought was best for his city at the time.
“No one could say anything bad to say about him. If he was guilty of anything, he was guilty of trying to help his people,” Brewer said.
Councilwoman Carolyn Rogers said Hatcher lived in the 4th District, so they used to occasionally get together for breakfast or lunch.
She said she hadn’t spoken to him in a while, but had an opportunity to chat with Hatcher shortly after the life-size statue of him was unveiled outside City Hall earlier this year.
“Sharp as ever. Brilliant mind. He wanted to know what I was going to do after I left the council,” Rogers said of her last conversation with Hatcher.
Hatcher will lie in state from noon to 8 p.m. Friday in the Genesis Center arena named for the five-term mayor who led the Steel City between 1968 and 1987.