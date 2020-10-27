 Skip to main content
Gary councilman likely to resolve criminal case without going to trial, attorney says

CROWN POINT — Gary Councilman Ronald Brewer's attorney said Tuesday he plans to meet with Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter and Carter's first deputy this week in an effort to work out a nontrial resolution to a criminal case.

Brewer, 45, was charged in November with kidnapping, criminal confinement and intimidation. 

He's accused of tracking his stolen Lexus to East Chicago on Sept. 22, 2019, firing a gun at several teens in the Lexus and taking a 14-year-old boy against his will to Gary at gunpoint.

Brewer's attorney, Scott King, said he plans to meet with top prosecutors Thursday and asked that another hearing be set for Nov. 9.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay did not object to the continuance.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted King's request, but warned the attorneys he'd been looking to set a trial date at the November hearing.

King said he thought the case is likely to be resolved without a trial.

