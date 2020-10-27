Gary councilman likely to resolve criminal case without going to trial, attorney says

CROWN POINT — Gary Councilman Ronald Brewer's attorney said Tuesday he plans to meet with Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter and Carter's first deputy this week in an effort to work out a nontrial resolution to a criminal case.
Brewer, 45, was charged in November with kidnapping, criminal confinement and intimidation.
He's accused of tracking his stolen Lexus to East Chicago on Sept. 22, 2019, firing a gun at several teens in the Lexus and taking a 14-year-old boy against his will to Gary at gunpoint.
Brewer's attorney, Scott King, said he plans to meet with top prosecutors Thursday and asked that another hearing be set for Nov. 9.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay did not object to the continuance.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez granted King's request, but warned the attorneys he'd been looking to set a trial date at the November hearing.
King said he thought the case is likely to be resolved without a trial.
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.