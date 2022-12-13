Gary couple convicted in 2021 homicide

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted a Gary man and woman last weekend on charges arising from a 2021 homicide.
Jurors found David C. Cotto, 27, guilty of murder and his girlfriend, Felicia A. Nelson, 32, guilty of assisting a criminal.
Both were tried before a jury in the courtroom of Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota.
The judge ordered Cotto to be sentenced Jan. 6, 2023, and Nelson on Jan. 12, 2023.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office first charged the pair in the fall of last year in connection with the fatal shooting of Andrew Lukacek, 28, of Gary.
The shooting took place in the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2021, outside the Tavern of the Oaks bar in the 6200 block of West 25th Avenue in Gary.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw presented evidence that Nelson had previously been dating both Cotto and Lukacek, and Cotto was enraged over Lukacek’s continued attentions toward her.
Witnesses told police Cotto shot Nelson once in the chest after pulling up outside the bar and seeing Lukacek standing near Nelson's vehicle.
Prosecutors allege Nelson helped Cotto hide from police after the homicide.
Veteran Hammond trial attorneys John Cantrell and Mark Gruenhagen argued the state had failed to prove their involvement in the crime.
