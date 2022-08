Gary drug dealer pleads guilty in murder of rival businessman

HAMMOND — A Gary car wash owner has come clean about murderous drug crimes federal authorities have long laid against him.

Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell, 47, of Gary, walked into U.S. District Court on Tuesday afternoon in a bright orange jail uniform to admit he ran a large-scale cocaine distribution network.

Caldwell formally pleaded guilty to two of the 20 felony counts he faces — conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine between 2016 and 2018 and ordering a fatal 2017 robbery of a rival business.

It comes four years and five months after the government first charged Caldwell, the estranged husband of Gary Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell.

Caldwell and eight alleged partners-in-crime were accused of buying and selling large quantities of cocaine out of Caldwell’s business, his home and other Gary locations.

While five of his co-defendants have pleaded guilty, Caldwell had maintained his innocence as the government deliberated and eventually declined to seek the death penalty against him, and pandemic-related court shutdowns delayed his trial until now.

He was finally set to have his day in court later this month where he would face a federal jury and the risk of receiving a life sentence if found guilty.

But Caldwell twice told court officials at his arraignment and guilty plea hearings Tuesday that he was giving up his right to make prosecutors prove the charges against him.

In return, federal prosecutors have agreed to drop all the remaining counts against him, including the most recently filed drug charges that stunned Caldwell and his girlfriend, Paronica Bonds.

They were accused last month of an elaborate conspiracy to smuggle a synthetic marijuana-like chemical into Caldwell’s jail cell.

A conviction could have resulted in serious prison time for Bonds.

Barnes-Caldwell told The Times four years ago that she and Caldwell have been separated for years.

Caldwell told U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon during his change-of-plea hearing that he bought the cocaine his confederates sold around Gary.

He also admitted that he hatched a plan to rob Kevin Hood and split the proceeds with co-defendants Taquan Clarke, Devontae Martin and at least one other unnamed co-conspirator.

Caldwell told the judge that someone had told him Hood had large amounts of cocaine and cash at his business, “Shine On,” another Gary car wash.

Caldwell said he asked Martin to commit the robbery. Caldwell said that he arrived at Hood’s business while the robbery was in progress and saw Hood “wrassling” with Martin and that just as Hood was getting the better of the fight, Clarke ran up and fatally shot 43-year-old Hood, a father of five.

Members of the Hood family were in court Tuesday to hear Caldwell describe the crime. They later conferred with prosecutors about what happens next in the case.

Simon has yet to schedule Caldwell’s sentence or the trial of the three remaining co-defendants, Clarke, Martin and Devonte “Lil Bro” Hodge, 30, of Gary, who are maintaining their innocence.