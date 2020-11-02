Gary for Life initiative works to reduce violence, change culture

"I always think people need a second chance," Ogunlana said. "Once you do you time, you need to come home and have people have trust in you and believe in you that you can be a productive human being."

Ogunlana said he's worked with three participants, one of whom still works with him and another who moved on to a better job at a steel mill.

The mission statement on the restaurant's door is "to see, to reach, to teach, to build our community," he said.

'Standing in the gap'

A common break-through moment at call-ins often happens when participants hear from a mother, Holliday said.

"They've heard from the mayor, they've heard from the chief. Some of them can keep that tough exterior, and it's like, 'Whatever, I can do 10 on my head,'" she said. "And then all of the sudden, the mother gets up."

One mother told participants how she rushed to a hospital to learn one of her sons had been killed, then asked the doctor where her other son was. Her boys were together. The doctor went to check and returned to tell her both of her children were dead.

At that point, a change came over the participants, because they realized it could be their mother, she said.