Gary for Life initiative works to reduce violence, change culture

GARY — An Uber driver on a recent trip to the city flinched at the crack of gunfire, but his passenger didn't.
That moment, as told to Gary for Life initiative Director Joy Holliday by the Uber driver, is what Holliday and others are working to change.
"You've become desensitized to that type of violence, and it should not be that way," Holliday said. "We have to restore our community back to the norm that violence is not the answer. Committing murders and shootings is not how we handle our conflict resolution issues. We have to be able to stand together and really change the culture in which that's accepted."
City leaders began the Gary for Life initiative in mid-2014 as an answer to the city's long-standing problem with gun violence.
"This is the city's and the community's answer to not overpolicing, oversaturating the community with law enforcement," Holliday said. "We're focused only on those driving the violence. So it's very focused policing."
Officials: Initiative works
Holliday and Gary police say the program has helped reduce the number of gang-related shootings and homicides in the past several years, but the coronavirus pandemic limited their ability to work with residents and led to an increase in gun violence in cities across the nation.
The number of nonfatal shootings in Gary is on track this year to reach the highest level since at least 2017.
The city had recorded 141 nonfatal shootings as of Oct. 30, 39 of which have been classified as gang-related, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
"Unfortunately, 2020 has been a crazy year across America," he said.
Still, the city recorded more than 165 nonfatal shootings in 2014.
Gary has recorded 46 homicides so far this year, compared with 48 at the same time last year, Hamady said. In all of 2019, the city logged 58 homicides.
Gang-related homicides have fallen or remain unchanged every year since 2015, with 29 in 2015; 18 in 2016, 2017 and 2018; 13 in 2019; and nine so far this year.
"We've kept those numbers down, and sustained low numbers," Hamady said.
Every time there's a shooting, police and other initiative members meet to assess the potential for retaliation.
If there is a need, officials conduct a "custom notification" with the victim and the victim's family.
Holliday, police and others deliver a message: "We want you safe, alive and free. We want you to stop," Holliday said.
The notifications are a smaller version of Gary for Life's "call-ins," where suspected gang members listen to speakers discuss the effect of gun violence on the community, are offered services to help them change and warned further violence won't be tolerated.
The initiative works with suspected gang members as they transition from prison back into society, and services can be offered to individuals who experience violence not necessarily tied to a gang.
Building trust, relationships
Gary for Life is more about where individuals are going, not where they've been, Holliday said.
Despite the pandemic, which continues to limit face-to-face meetings, the initiative has had 200 contacts this year. Ten individuals are completing training for finding employment and assisting with life skills, Holliday said.
Goodwill Industries serves as a hub for the initiative's social services.
LaRon Jones, a resource advocate for Goodwill Industries, said much of his work revolves around building trust.
"It's hard. It's extremely hard," Jones said. "You're dealing with people who have been told a series of times, 'I'm going to help you,' and see no results."
Many participants come from backgrounds where trust isn't easy, he said.
"I don't go in demanding anything from anyone," he said. "I just try to be relatable and understanding."
Holliday said that approach is what sets Gary for Life apart.
"It's our ability to sit at the table with law enforcement and marry what they're doing with social services," she said. "That way, there is a clear consequence for harming the community, but if you're ready to stop and you're ready to turn your life around, then we are just as committed to help you through those barriers and help you be successful.
"Because at the end of the day, these are individuals that are coming back into our community, and how do we stop the harm from continuing to happen? We have to be able to address those needs in a holistic way, and it can't just be law enforcement."
Gun culture is at the top of the conversation, Holliday and Jones said.
It's addressed at call-ins, and it's a topic during Jones' job readiness and life skills program.
"I deal with different coping mechanisms and coping strategies," he said. "Because I see a lot of the the time, before it even gets to guns, they're dealing with anger issues. They have anger issues that are deep-rooted."
Jones said he works with clients to identify their triggers. As his relationships with clients evolve, he's been able to help individuals de-escalate and choose not to engage in violence, he said.
Shefiu Ogunlana, whose family owns the Jerk 2 Go restaurant in the 2200 block of Grant Street, has worked with Gary for Life for about three years by providing job training for participants.
"I always think people need a second chance," Ogunlana said. "Once you do you time, you need to come home and have people have trust in you and believe in you that you can be a productive human being."
Ogunlana said he's worked with three participants, one of whom still works with him and another who moved on to a better job at a steel mill.
The mission statement on the restaurant's door is "to see, to reach, to teach, to build our community," he said.
'Standing in the gap'
A common break-through moment at call-ins often happens when participants hear from a mother, Holliday said.
"They've heard from the mayor, they've heard from the chief. Some of them can keep that tough exterior, and it's like, 'Whatever, I can do 10 on my head,'" she said. "And then all of the sudden, the mother gets up."
One mother told participants how she rushed to a hospital to learn one of her sons had been killed, then asked the doctor where her other son was. Her boys were together. The doctor went to check and returned to tell her both of her children were dead.
At that point, a change came over the participants, because they realized it could be their mother, she said.
"Now they start to relate," Holliday said. "Now it's time for us, where now we can start standing in the gap for them, because we've opened up something."
The Gary for Life initiative isn't the only answer, nor does it have all the answers.
"But we're certainly saying we are part of the answer," Holliday said.
Under Mayor Jerome Prince, the initiative will be taking on a broader context, she said.
Holliday currently works at the Gary Police Department but plans to transfer soon to a new office of violence prevention at City Hall, she said.
City leaders are looking forward to expanding partnerships with faith and community leaders, asking what they're seeing in their neighborhoods and seeking input on how to improve the initiative.
Any initiative to address violence will be under one umbrella, and city leaders will look to speak to the issue with one voice, Holliday said.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the initiative may contact Holliday at 219-881-7497 or jholliday@gary.gov.
