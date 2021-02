Gary K-9 locates missing teen with autism, police say

GARY — An off-duty Gary police officer and his K-9 helped locate a missing teen with autism early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to the 4800 block of Carolina Street for a missing juvenile, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Upon arrival officers were informed the teenage girl, who has autism and was potentially in danger due to the extreme cold, had left the residence in an unknown direction. Officers began a search for the girl but were unable to locate her, Westerfield said.

An off-duty officer and his K-9, Koba, were requested to the scene for a track.

The K-9 was able to track the girl's scent, and she was located in the 600 block of East 48th Avenue, police said. The teen had no shoes, socks or coat on when she was located. Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the teen and she was transported to the hospital for further treatment, police said.

