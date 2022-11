Gary man, 15-year-old killed in Chicago shooting Sunday

CHICAGO — A Gary man and a 15-year-old girl were shot and killed in Chicago's Austin neighborhood late Sunday.

Linner Tyrone Hawkins, 44, and Ruby Navarette of Cicero were standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 5800 block of Augusta Boulevard about 11:40 p.m. when a man approached and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

Hawkins was transported to Stroger Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and died shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner. Navarrete succumbed at 1 a.m., also at Stroger, to injuries from a gunshot wound.

A 39-year-old man took himself to a hospital in Oak Park, where he was in critical condition, Chicago police said.

The medical examiner determined both deaths to be homicides.

The investigation into the incident remains pending. Anyone with information can call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251.