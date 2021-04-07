Gary man accused of shooting at postal worker during traffic accident

HAMMOND — Authorities have arrested a Gary man accused of injuring a U.S. mail carrier Friday during a shooting.

Jerron D. Williams appeared early this week before U.S. Magistrate Judge John E. Martin, via a video teleconferencing link, on federal charges of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The magistrate ordered Williams held in the Porter County Jail until a hearing Friday on whether he can be released on bond or must remain in detention until trial.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell charged Williams this week with firing shots Friday night at a mail delivery truck and injuring a female postal worker who isn’t identified in court papers.

Brian Lambka, a U.S. postal inspector, alleges in court papers the carrier had stopped her delivery truck about 7 p.m. Friday outside Williams' home in the 4200 block of Tennessee Street in Gary’s Glen Park section.

He said she was sorting mail for deliveries on the street when Williams backed out of his driveway and struck the mail vehicle.

Lambka said Williams became irate and began yelling at the mail carrier, who attempted to defuse the situation until she saw Williams go into his house for what she feared was a firearm.