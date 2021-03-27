 Skip to main content
Gary man acquitted in kidnapping, beating case
HAMMOND — A federal jury acquitted a Gary man Friday of a witness tampering charge.

Jurors deliberated Thursday and Friday before finding 23-year-old Jarod D. Johnson was not guilty of allegations he, his mother and a brother tried to stop a witness from testifying in a separate, earlier case.

His mother, Patricia Carrington, and his 21-year-old brother, Jaron Johnson, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a kidnapping charge in the case. They have yet to be sentenced.

Defense attorney Visvaldis P. Kupsis, who represented Jarod Johnson, confirmed his client was acquitted Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not comment.

Federal prosecutors and Kupsis presented evidence and arguments during the past five days at a U.S. District Court trial.

Prosecutors charged the three family members two years ago with kidnapping a female relative of a witness prepared in a 2019 trial in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point.

The witness was expected to testify for the prosecution in a case where Jarod Johnson was accused of shooting and wounding a Gary man and woman in 2017. That case remains pending in Crown Point.

Federal prosecutors alleged Jarod Johnson’s family took the witness’ female relative captive April 14, 2019, the day before Jarod Johnson’s attempted murder trial was to have begun.

Government prosecutors said their victim was walking away from work, along Ridge Road in Griffith at 11 p.m. that night, when the family's car pulled up and cut her off.

She told police was pistol whipped and forced into their car where the defendant’s brother, Jaron Johnson, bound her hands behind her back with duct tape and his mother blindfolded her.

The victim said the defendants demanded she tell them the whereabouts of the witness. The victim said she was beaten and later shot and wounded when she refused to answer.

She said she played dead until her assailants left and she located a resident in Gary's Glen Park section to call police.

