Gary man acquitted in kidnapping, beating case

HAMMOND — A federal jury acquitted a Gary man Friday of a witness tampering charge.

Jurors deliberated Thursday and Friday before finding 23-year-old Jarod D. Johnson was not guilty of allegations he, his mother and a brother tried to stop a witness from testifying in a separate, earlier case.

His mother, Patricia Carrington, and his 21-year-old brother, Jaron Johnson, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a kidnapping charge in the case. They have yet to be sentenced.

Defense attorney Visvaldis P. Kupsis, who represented Jarod Johnson, confirmed his client was acquitted Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not comment.

Federal prosecutors and Kupsis presented evidence and arguments during the past five days at a U.S. District Court trial.

Prosecutors charged the three family members two years ago with kidnapping a female relative of a witness prepared in a 2019 trial in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point.

The witness was expected to testify for the prosecution in a case where Jarod Johnson was accused of shooting and wounding a Gary man and woman in 2017. That case remains pending in Crown Point.