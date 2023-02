HAMMOND — A Gary man has admitted running a counterfeiting shop out of his basement.

Kevin Lee Myers, 41, appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar to plead guilty to federal charges of counterfeiting and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Myers admitted using several laptop computers and printers from March to July 2022 to produce more than $150,000 in fake U.S. currency.

The U.S. attorney’s office charged Myers in August with violations of federal counterfeiting, firearms and illicit-drugs laws.

The court had scheduled him to stand trial next week. He could have faced a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment if a jury had found him guilty on all counts.

However, he signed a plea agreement this month giving up his right to make the government prove their charges against him in return for the U.S. attorney’s promise to recommend leniency to the court.

He also must forfeit a half-dozen rifles and pistols that law enforcement officials found in his home.

Myers admits in his guilty plea that he knew his possession of firearms was illegal because he was convicted two decades ago in U.S. District Court of drug trafficking.

U.S. Secret Service agents and members of the Portage Police Department put Myers under surveillance a year ago.

They went to his home in the 6200 block of Miller Street in Gary’s Miller section on March 1, 2022, and confiscated refuse that Myers had put on the street for trash collection.

Inside, they found $3,775 of counterfeit bills, wrappers designed to hold large numbers of paper bills, and discarded pages of printer test paper.

The investigators returned to the house 10 more times over the course of the next three months, finding more counterfeit bills worth thousands of dollars, as well as an undetermined quantity of shredded counterfeit U.S. Federal Reserve notes, printer ink cartridges and empty firearms ammunition casings.

Agents finally raided Myers' home July 21; in the basement they found a briefcase containing nearly $139,000 of counterfeit bills in various denominations.

They also recovered three laptop computers and five printers, including one with counterfeit money in its output tray.

The magistrate judge stated that the court should accept Myers' change of plea as voluntarily and knowingly made.

