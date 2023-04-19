HAMMOND — A 20-year-old man faces criminal charges for allegedly providing a drug laced with a fatal dose of fentanyl to Zachary Biederstadt, 19, in January, Hammond police said.

Hammond police arrested Presley Martinez-DeYoung, of Gary, in connection with Biederstadt's death, Lt. Steven Kellogg said. He was charged with two felony counts of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, one count of dealing a narcotic drug and one count of dealing a controlled substance, according to court records.

A law passed in 2018 allows prosecutors to charge individuals who provide drugs resulting in deaths with a level one felony. However, the cases are very difficult to prove in court. Since the statute was enacted, there have been seven instances of related charges filed in Lake County, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office.

Detectives used cell phone data to determine the two men had been communicating by phone on Jan. 18, the day before Biederstadt's death. Text messages show Biederstadt and Martinez-DeYoung arranging to purchase drugs. Martinez-DeYoung said he knew where they could purchase Percocet pills he referred to as "fake." Cell phone data showed Martinez-DeYoung's phone was in the area of Biederstadt's home early in the morning on the day he died, purportedly to drop off the drugs, according to charging documents.

Officers were called around 3:15 p.m. Jan. 19 to the 7100 block of Harrison Avenue to investigate a death related to a drug overdose. They found Biederstadt deceased in his bedroom. The Lake County coroner's office listed the death as an accidental overdose caused by a fentanyl intoxication.

Martinez-DeYoung later admitted to police he knew the pills contained fentanyl, court documents allege.

"The tragedy of losing loved ones to addiction can never be overstated," Hammond police Chief William Short said. "Police departments are making significant efforts to pursue suspects who are responsible for the distribution of drugs that lead to overdoses."