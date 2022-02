Gary man arrested for firearms violations

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney’s office is charging a Gary man with being an unlicensed gun dealer.

Federal prosecutors named John Searcy in a felony complaint alleging he illicitly sold guns on the streets and out of his home in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

Searcy appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich, via a video teleconference link, on charges of dealing firearms without a license, possession of firearms as a domestic batterer and possession of cocaine.

He is being held in federal detention pending a court hearing this week on whether he can be freed on bond until trial.

Agents of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives allege they began investigating Searcy last October following a tip by a government informant that Searcy was selling guns in Gary worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Mariela Lopez, an ATF criminal investigator, alleges in court papers that Searcy sold guns from his car during October and November of 2021 at various Gary locations to paid informants cooperating with ATF.

One informant went to Searcy’s home Jan. 6 in the 4600 block of Lincoln Street in Gary. Agents could see, from video surveillance equipment that Searcy kept a large number of handguns stacked inside a blue tub in his home.

Agents raided the house later that same day and recovered 70 firearms, each with a sales tag indicating the gun’s price. They also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition and 27 grams of suspected cocaine.

The government alleges Searcy was convicted in 2003 of domestic battery in Jacksonville, Florida. The government said Searcy attempted multiple over-the-counter gun purchases, but federally licensed gun dealers turned him down three times because of his domestic battery conviction.

The ATF even mailed Searcy a letter warning him he was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms.

