CROWN POINT — A Gary man was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge as well as three charges of intimidation.

George D. James, 46, is accused of fatally shooting an Illinois man on Oct. 2 after the man and his friend refused to move a car engine where James requested, according to court records.

Charging documents show that Arlandus Jackson and his friend traveled to Gary from Chicago to drop off a car engine so another man could purchase it for James.

When the pair arrived at the house on the 900 block of Williams Street in Gary, James demanded that they carry the engine into a trailer for him. Jackson and his friend said no, and the friend told police that James said they’d bring it into the trailer “or else,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

James walked away and returned carrying a rifle. When he returned with the rifle, the unknown men who were also there promptly left.

The friend said he saw James shoot the rifle four times and then saw Jackson fall into the bed of the truck, which was carrying the engine. Jackson’s friend told police that James told him to leave unless he wanted to get shot too, records stated.

The friend was able to identify Jackson in a six-person line up, police wrote in the probable-cause affidavit.

When officers visited the scene of the shooting, they located a box trailer and “right next to it were two spent rifle shell cases and an engine motor. … There was also a red substance that appeared to be blood by the engine,” according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Officers executed a search warrant on the residence and wrote in the affidavit that they didn’t find any weapons or apparent evidence, but they did locate a work ID card for James.

James’s first court appearance has not been set. He is in Lake County Jail without bail.

